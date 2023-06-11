As of 8AM Sunday: Good Morning! Conditions are a bit hazy and muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with dewpoints to match. Clouds will start to increase as we go through the morning hours and showers and storms will start rolling in after lunch. The majority of the CSRA is under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather this afternoon. The biggest threats will be heavy rain and high winds. After a beautiful Saturday it’s hard to resist making outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, but just remember if the thunder roars, go indoors! This afternoon will be perfect for watching movies, taking a nap, or slowing down to prep for the up coming week.

Showers and storms will continue into the evening hours until we get a short break in the last hours of the day. Another line of showers and storms expected in the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay dry and safe!