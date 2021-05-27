RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WJBF) — A shooting involving deputies is under investigation in Aiken County. The incident happened Tuesday night in Ridge Spring.

Community members we spoke with both on and off say that this is a surprise to their very small community.

“It just kind of tight-knit community,” Kit Bowers, Jr. told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

That tight-knit community turned chaotic following a disturbance Tuesday. “We noticed all the cops and cars and stuff had started going down, down the road down here we knew something bad had happened because it was too many, you know, police and stuff going down through there,” Bowers recalled.

Witnesses reported a man, later identified as Chaney Asad Jones, armed with a gun and deputies found him at a home on Highway 1. Bowers has lived in the neighborhood for five years. He says he’s never seen anything like it.

“I was very, very surprised because we don’t have any problem around here, you know, every now and then we have a few hunters or something, passing off a few rounds or something, but no, we, we were very surprised,” he added.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says when deputies asked the 20-year-old to drop the weapon. He pointed it toward them and they fired their weapons. The suspect was hit once. He was then taken to the hospital.

Jones is currently being held at the Richmond County Detention Center.

We’re working to learn what charges he could be facing.