AIKEN, S.C., (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office they are responding to a shooting at the Walmart located on 2035 Whiskey Road.

They are assisting the Aiken Department of Public Safety, who are the primary investigating agency.

WJBF is working to confirm eyewitness accounts that a juvenile was shot inside the store.

An eyewitness describes to WJBF a chaotic scene at the store as people fled what they described as the sound of gunfire, shortly before 8 p.m.