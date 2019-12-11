Shooting at Fox Den entrance while an infant was in the car

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- A parking lot turned into a crime scene after two people started shooting at each other.

One passenger that was in the car describes an angry Mathew Santiago firing shots into the car with her and her baby in it. The incident report backs that stating they were driving into the entrance of Fox Den Apartments when Mathew Santiago allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims and fired shots at the vehicle.

The minor who was driving the car with the infant in the car had a gun as well. According to a Richmond County incident report. Investigators say the driver got out of the car- drew his weapon and pulled the trigger six times at Santiago who received a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

How many people in this area do you think walk around with a gun?

“I can’t even say that because I have a gun sometimes… sometimes because I don’t know. You just never know,” says PJ.

PJ lives in the area and he tells us teenagers feel the need to solve their problems with the easier way out.

“I see that everyday though, only thing I can say is that we have to come together. We have to do better. It seems like it’s always our race,” says PJ.

He says losing someone to gun violence is a feeling he knows all to well.

“I lost my brother, Nicholas Griffin. He was sixteen years-old, we have to do better,” pleads PJ.

He says one of the things that can help keep vulnerable teens off the streets is building a community center near by.

“A lot of kids don’t have no support, they don’t have no one coming out here saying do this help us. You have the ‘Stars and Stripes’ around the corner, but guess what they want money. We need more situations for kids,” say PJ.

The minor who was carrying a gun was charged with a possession of a weapon under 18 and Mathew Santiago was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a fire arm during a crime.