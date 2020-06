NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - It's been tough for many CSRA businesses during this coronavirus pandemic and one of the hardest hit is the GreenJackets. There haven't been any home runs hit at SRP Park in months but the ball club is finding ways to make some money. They are also trying to get back what they have already paid for.

"They've had no problem with taking those premiums but yet they deny us our business interruption insurance. And the reason why you have business interruption insurance is for catastrophic reasons," said Missy Martin, Vice President of Operations and minority owner.