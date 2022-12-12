AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- With less than two weeks before Christmas, many are rushing to get their shopping done and packages mailed to loved ones.

Shipping your gifts as early as possible is the safest way to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

But what if you are still waiting for an online purchase to come in? How late can you mail your package and it still get to its destination in time?

If you use UPS you have until December 22nd at the latest. The last day for 3-day shipping is December 20, and 2-day shipping is December 21. The last day for next day air is December 22.

FedEx is much more complicated. Their shipping deadline for any type of shipping is up to December 22. On December 23, you can still ship Express, Home Delivery, and Office with modified services. Same Day City, Custom Critical and Trade Networks ships as usual.

You don’t have as much time to ship with USPS for arrival in time for Christmas. Retail and first class mail deadlines are December 17. The last day for Priority mail is December 19 and Priority Express is December 23.