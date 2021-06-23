Sheriff Roundtree addresses recent gun violence in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — “We’ll make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets. It’s an outrage. It has to end and we’ll end it. Period,” President Joe Biden said.

Cracking down on gun violence — that was President Biden’s message as he addressed the nation on the growing gun violence and sale of illegal firearms across the country.



” If you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, if you willfully fail to cooperate with the tracing requests or inspections, my message to you is this: we’ll find you,” Biden said.

His plan includes deploying strike forces to tackle gun violence in five major cities.

As the nation deals with the problem some are concerned about the violence in their own community.



” They don’t have the guidance. They don’t have the opportunity to understand how to resolve issues. If they come across a weapons they want to use the weapon as a mechanism for defense,” Dr. Beulah Nash – Teachey, president of National Action Network said.

Its an issue Richmond county sheriff Richard Roundtree said their department is working to address in addition to tackling assault and other violent crimes.



” The gun violence gets the most national attention, but we’re really concerned that the assaults on individuals is going up and that’s something we’re trying to get a handle on” Roundtree said.

Roundtree said part of that focus will be community relations.

” That is something that we’re really focusing on now with community involvement. We’re really going into July with getting that footprint reestablished in the community,” Roundtree said.

Through partnerships and town halls, community activists are hoping that will make a difference in dropping crime.



” We’re looking forward to meeting with them in the communities where the gun violence is actually taking place. We do have a working relationship with them and it just started and now we’re going to snowball from there,” vice president of National Action Network Morris Porter said.