Shepeard Community Blood Center in dire need of donations

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in a dire need of blood and platelet donations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, plus a shortage of blood and platelet donors during the busy holiday season.
Officials say the local blood center is in critical appeal for O Positive and O Negative blood donors, and ALL platelet types.
There are locations open this weekend:
Shepeard Community Blood Center – Evans
4329 Washington Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 854-1582
Center Hours
Mon-Fri: 8AM-6PM
Sat: 9AM-5PM
Sun: 12PM-5PM
Shepeard Community Blood Center – Augusta
1533 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 737-4551
Center Hours
Mon-Sat: 9AM-5PM
Sun: closed
Shepeard Community Blood Center – Aiken
(in the Hitchcock Plaza Shopping Center)
353 Fabian Drive
Aiken, SC 29803
(803) 643-7996
Center Hours
Tue-Sat: 9AM-5PM
Sun-Mon: closed
Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.
As a general reminder, donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.
The Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies blood and platelets to 20 local hospitals, and every donation can save up to three local lives.