Shepeard Community Blood Center in dire need of donations

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in a dire need of blood and platelet donations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally, plus a shortage of blood and platelet donors during the busy holiday season.

Officials say the local blood center is in critical appeal for O Positive and O Negative blood donors, and ALL platelet types.

There are locations open this weekend:

Shepeard Community Blood Center – Evans

4329 Washington Road

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 854-1582

Center Hours

Mon-Fri: 8AM-6PM

Sat: 9AM-5PM

Sun: 12PM-5PM

Shepeard Community Blood Center – Augusta

1533 Wrightsboro Road

Augusta, GA 30904

(706) 737-4551

Center Hours

Mon-Sat: 9AM-5PM

Sun: closed

Shepeard Community Blood Center – Aiken

(in the Hitchcock Plaza Shopping Center)

353 Fabian Drive

Aiken, SC 29803

(803) 643-7996

Center Hours

Tue-Sat: 9AM-5PM

Sun-Mon: closed

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

As a general reminder, donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center supplies blood and platelets to 20 local hospitals, and every donation can save up to three local lives.