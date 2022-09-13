AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – September is childhood cancer awareness month, and the Shepeard Community Blood Center says they are in critical need of O POSITIVE BLOOD, O NEGATIVE BLOOD, and ALL PLATLET TYPES.

The community blood center will be hosting a community blood drive Thursday, September 15th at Grace UMC in North Augusta from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Officials with the community blood center say that O positive and O negative blood types are very important to our local blood supply because O positive is a common blood type that is often used in patient care while O negative blood is the universal blood type, meaning this blood type can go to anyone and is important in the event of local traumas.

Officials also say that platelets are also important to patient care and have a short shelf life of only 5 days, and they are used during surgeries, to help heal patients who have undergone a trauma, and to help patients undergoing cancer treatments.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center and supplies area hospitals such as AU Health, Piedmont-Augusta, Aiken Regional, Doctor’s Hospital, and Burke Medical Center.

Officials say that without blood products on the shelf, treatments and surgeries could be postponed.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.