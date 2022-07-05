AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Every summer, Shepeard Community Blood Center sees a dip in blood donations. This year, they’re working to prevent a summertime local blood shortage.

“Right now we’re doing okay, but we’re still in urgent need of several blood types and that’s because people are on vacation, schools are closed, blood donation is not the first thing on everyone’s mind,” director of community resources, Ashley Whitaker said.

Since 1978, Shepeard Community Blood Center has been collecting blood throughout the local area. The blood that comes through the center goes directly back into local hospitals. According to Whitaker, one donation impacts three people in the CSRA.

“I know we’re all busy and have a lot going on, but if we made a commitment to donate two to three times a year, we wouldn’t see the type of blood shortages that we typically see in the summer time,” Whitaker said.

As a way to encourage blood donation participation, they’re offering free Regal movie tickets to anyone who donates from July 5th-July 9th.

“That ticket never expires, so you can use it whenever you like. That’s just one small thank you we like to give to our donors, especially during the summer if they’re coming out and taking the time to donate,” Whitaker said.

If you can’t make it out this week, Shepeard hosts up to five mobile blood drives every day.

“Sometimes you just don’t have the time to drive out to one of the centers. You’re at work or you’re shopping and you’re just busy. So those blood mobiles go out and they bring the blood drive to you,” Whitaker said.

CLICK HERE to find out where you can donate.