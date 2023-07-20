THURSDAY NIGHT UPDATE: A strong line of storms moved through the CSRA between 7 and 11PM Thursday. There are widespread wind damage reports, primarily trees down, and power outages. The threat of severe weather is over for the remainder of the night, but tomorrow is another VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY.

Expect isolated non-severe storms early Friday morning, with the threat of severe weather returning Friday evening. We have another slight and marginal risk across the CSRA with the concerns being damaging wind gusts and hail. It will also be very hot and humid with the heat index up to 108.

This weekend will be a bit cooler with highs dropping into the low 90s. There is another marginal risk for Saturday and then our rain chances decrease starting Sunday.