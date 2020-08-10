Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping 1, fire union says

BALTIMORE (NEXSTAR) — One person has died and 1 other was trapped in the wreckage after a natural gas explosion Monday morning in Maryland, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

Three row houses in northwest Baltimore were completely destroyed and several people were injured, according to The Associated Press.

“MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED,” the union tweeted. “This is a major 3 alarm incident.”

The union said three people were rescued with critical injuries. Rescuers were communicating with one trapped person, according to the tweet.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said.

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting.



This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members.



Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

One resident described the incident.

“I am in the area and my building shook and the noise was so loud… I thought someone hit MY building … Hope they can get the people out of there,” Angie Purpora said on Twitter.