Seven Richmond County Schools transitioning to Learn@Home

(AUGUSTA, GEORGIA) – Seven Richmond County Schools will transition to Learn@Home due to increased COVID-19 staff absences according to the Richmond County School System.

The schools that have transition are Blythe Elementary, C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet, Glenn Hills High, Gracewood Elementary, Murphey Middle, Spirit Creek Middle and Willis Foreman Elementary Schools.

The Learn@Home model for these schools will begin Tuesday, January 11th and will continue until Friday, January 14th. Students will return for in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Meals are available for pickup from the side entrance of the school cafeterias 8:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. beginning Tuesday, January 11th through Friday, January 14th.

According to officials, the Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure current recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.