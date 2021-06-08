Sen. Lindsey Graham visits medical lab in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham visited Premier Medical Laboratory Services Monday to tour the facility.

Graham discussed recent media reports and speculation the COVID-19 virus originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

Premiere Medical Laboratory invested millions of dollars into COVID, testing facility, and process, becoming one of the first labs in the state to help DHEC with its backlog.

“It’s important to show that a South Carolina company is making the effort and putting in the investment into the community both here locally, statewide and nationally,” Premier Medical’s Michael Conroy said.

Senator Graham’s tour through the lab gave him a firsthand look at its ability to research and handle testing from across the country.

“As far as COVID goes, we are heavily invested in the variant testing and we’re probably one of the largest labs in America that can do the volume,” Premier Medical CEO Kevin Murdock said.

Graham’s visit soon turned to conversations about the investigation through the World Health Organization, which Graham describes as a ‘dog and pony show.’ The origin of the Coronavirus is still unknown.

“If in fact, COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab where there was a mis-management by the laboratory. That’s a completely different scenario if it came from bats and infected humans at a wet-market,” U.S. Senator, Republican, South Carolina, Lindsey Graham said.

Graham says the U.S. needs to get answers and hold people and/or countries accountable.

“If China doesn’t help the international community and cooperate with the international community about where the virus came from, we will sanction them until they do,” Graham said.

Graham pushed for researchers and investigators to continue their search for answers.

“We’re gonna have to get to the bottom of this, cause this could happen again,” Graham said.

Senator Graham said, he plans to talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci as he continues to search for answers.

Graham says doctors who specialize in genetic virus testing have raised questions about the virus, and he says the American people deserve answers.