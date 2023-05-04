WEST VIRGINIA (WJBF) – A second person has been located and arrested as a suspect in the murder of Buddy Brown.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tia Shante Jackson was located and arrested in West Virginia.

Authorities say that there were several warrants on file for Jackson to include murder.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to give credit and thanks to the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Task Force – West Vriginia, who located and arrested Jackson.

Gregory Louis Thornton, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Authorities say this case is still active.

Related Stories: