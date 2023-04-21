SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A second suspect has been arrested after the death of Darius Johnson, 31.

According to the Swainsboro Police Department, detectives obtained a murder warrant for Dwight Dietangion Nixon, 38, of Sparks, Ga.

Authorities say officers with the Swainsboro Police Department teamed up with Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office deputies and began following leads as to Nixon’s whereabouts.

Authorities say that after entering into a homeowner’s residence in Twin City, Nixon exited a room and surrendered.

According to investigators, Nixon was transported to the Emanuel County Detention Center.

This comes after John Gibbons, 57, of Garfield, was arrested and taken into custody on the 19th.

Authorities say Gibbons and Nixon are being held at the Emanuel County Detention Center with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Swainsboro Police Department.