Second annual College and Career Expo at Columbia County Exhibition Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Middle and high school students can gear up for the real world tonight.

It’s the second annual Career and College Expo at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

There will be 60 colleges that will talk to students about their future plans and financial aid.

50 businesses ranging from health care to cyber will be there with a list of different positions, the pathway to get there, and how much it pays.

“For many of our schools they have done what’s actually called u-science. U-science is an assessment of what their skill sets would be or their interests line. We will have our business booths coded to what their u-science results show,” says Columbia County Chamber President, Tammy Shepherd.

Last year they saw 4,000 students in attendance and are expecting a similar turnout this year.

Tonight the event starts 4 pm at and run until 8 pm.