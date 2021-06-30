Search underway for potential drowning victim in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A search is underway for a potential drowning victim in the Chattahoochee River.

Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Sal Scarpa says the search originated behind the Synovus Building downtown.

At 5 p.m. Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a call about a possible drowning at Waveshaper Island on the Chattahoochee River.

Two witnesses saw a man go into the water and saw him struggling. One of the witnesses tried to retrieve him, but was unsuccessful; the victim went underwater.

Officials found the victim’s ID by his belongings on the bank, but are not yet releasing his name. He is roughly 32 years old, 5’7 and 165 lbs.

Rescue officials are currently assessing the situation along that stretch of the river.

“Initial efforts, we did a quick search of the area by boat,” Battalion Chief Brice Patterson said. “Georgia Power cut water to the dams at around 15 after 5… I’ve got divers in the water right now downstream checking the area that the victim may have gone into and we’re just going to rule out all those areas.”

