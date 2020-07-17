Search for missing Lincoln County man continues

Lincolnton, Ga (WJBF)- The search for 66-year old Joseph “Bea” Talbert now involves law enforcement from both Lincoln and Richmond Counties. Friends say they hope he’s found soon.

Joy Turman is a long time friend of Joe’s. “With this heat index, the fact that he’s been sick and he hasn’t had his medicine, in over six days. This world is crazy and I don’t know if anybody’s done anything to him,” she said.

Lincoln County investigators spent the morning searching in Augusta -around Deans Bridge Road and Gordon Highway. Tuesday, they did a helicopter search of the property on which the assisted living facility sits. Thursday evening, community volunteers searched the property on foot and with ATVs.

A woman told investigators that she believes she spoke to Talbert near Windsor Spring Road.

“One lady was in the store around there and she said she spent some time with him and bought him something to drink and maybe even something to eat,” said Major Jim Wallen of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends are concerned because Talbert is ill and they say he hasn’t had his medication in six days. They are also worried about how the heat will affect him if he doesn’t have shelter. They say they just want to know that he is safe.

Chiquetta Anderson couldn’t talk to me on camera but she gave this statement.

“Asking for community help. Asking for anyone to help. He’s a child of God. So if you say you live God come out and join us and help for Bea.”

“I would say Joe, we’re looking for you, we’re not giving up on you. Come back to us. We promise you we won’t let anything else happen to you,” said Turman.

Wallen asks that if someone picked Talbert up the night he went missing, to please call him.

“And to whoever took hm, if that’s what happened, please call us and tell us. You’re not in trouble in no way. We just want to know that Joe is safe,” said Wallen.

If you have any information about Talbert or you think you’ve seen him, you’re urged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 359-4118.