VIDEO | Search continues for missing SC girl

CAYCE, Sc (WJBF) – The search for missing six-year-old Faye Swetlik continues in Cayce, Tuesday. Cayce is just under 75 miles away from Augusta.

If anyone has any information on where she could be, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

According to the city of Cayce, Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 after getting off the school bus in the Churchill Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Faye has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.

Picture courtesy of Cayce Department of Public Safety

SLED, the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those helping Cayce DPS with the search.

