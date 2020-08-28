SCHP: Shooter was at fault in crash that led to double homicide in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – An investigation into a crash Monday afternoon that led to the fatal shooting of a man and his stepdaughter in Georgetown shows the shooter caused the collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Nick Wall and his 21-year-old step-daughter, Laura Anderson, were driving in their car, and slowed down to turn into a driveway on US 521 before their vehicle was struck from behind by another car, according to officers.

Officers found that the driver of the other vehicle was at fault for following too closely behind the vehicle, according to the SCHP.

Deputies say an altercation occurred shortly after the crash on Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road near Andrews.

The fight resulted in three people being shot – two of whom later died. The third victim, a man who stopped to help, survived the shooting.

Following the collision, according to warrants, Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walter, III, of Moncks Corner, shot Wall at least twice in the upper torso, resulting in his death. The second victim, Anderson, was hit in the head, resulting in her death.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Walters remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center without bond.

