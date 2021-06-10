School is out for the summer and camps are back

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- No more pencils, no more books, no more teachers dirty looks! Summer vacation is here and may parents are looking for fun summer activities for kids.

Families are looking forward to a relaxing summer after a difficult school year.

Still, working parents count on summer camps to keep their kids busy while they work. Last year, most were cancelled because of COVID, but this year they are back.

Brandy Mitchell with CSRA Kids said their website has a complete list of summer camps and activities in the area.

“We have different seasonal guides on our website. So our summer camp guide is live. It provides all the information about summer activities. If you’re looking for free movies, free bowling, if you’re looking for swimming holes in the area. If you’re looking for day trip ideas like where to go tubing that’s 3 hours away. We have plenty of options for your family to go and find things to do.”

Lauren Burton with the North Jefferson Family Y said, that while many camps had to close last year, the YMCA stayed open to provide families of essential workers with childcare.

“We strive to provide awesome experiences for all of our campers to help them forget about a lot of the stress of the world while maintaining all of our safety precautions,” said Burton.

Mitchell said most camps are keeping the health and safety of campers in mind.

“You know, with a lot of the things relaxing, some people are still taking precautions. Some people are still doing temperature checks, they’re still making sure that group sizes are small, being careful how they transport kids. Some people are still not doing field trips. So it really is just dependent upon the camp.”

CLICK HERE for a complete list of summer camps and activities happening in Augusta, Aiken and North Augusta this summer.