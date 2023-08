WJBF – School districts are making preparations for their students, faculty, and staff in regards to Idalia.

BAMBERG COUNTY:

Bamberg County Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, August 30th and will have remote learning on Thursday, August 31st.

Early dismissal times for August 30th: 10:30 A.M. for elementary schools, 10:45 A.M. for middle schools, and 11:00 A.M. for high schools.

All after-school and athletic programs/events are cancelled for Wednesday.