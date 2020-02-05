School bus accident in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

It happened at the intersection of Hillwood Circle at Wheeler Road shortly after 8:30 this morning.

Children are reportedly on the bus. No reports of injuries.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.

