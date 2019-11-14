Scholar Athlete of the Week: Allendale-Fairfax’s Javarius Youmans

Javarius Youmans is a menace on the field as a linebacker for the Allendale-Fairfax High School football team. He’s also a five-star recruit in the classroom as this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Youmans carries a 3.6 GPA and is ranked 8th in his class at AFHS. He earned a 1210 score on the SAT, and takes both honors and AP courses.

When it comes to athletics, Youmans leads the Tigers football team in the weight room, benching 180 lbs 30 times. He was the 2019 SCHSL 2A Region 5 Strength Champion and qualified for the S.C. Strength Coaches Association state meet.

On the field, he was named the team’s most improved player in 2018 as well as receiving Honorable Mention All-Region accolades. Youmans was named AFHS Player of the Week six times during the season. Javarius was unanimously voted as a captain of the football team by his teammates.

“It takes hard work and dedication,” said Youmans. “You know as much as I work on the field, that’s how much I work in the classroom,” he added.

“So you have to keep a balance from the start, you have to put the effort in the classroom and on the field,” said Youmans.

Youmans makes his family proud with both his academics and athletics.

“It makes me exceptionally proud coming from a small town like we come from, a rural area with not a lot of hoopla surrounding the city,” said his uncle, Daryl Williams. “I am extremely proud of him, he works hard on the football field and academically and the sky is the limit for him,” Williams said with a smile.