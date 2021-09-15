Scholar Athlete Award: T.W. Josey’s Ky’Shonna Brown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – T.W. Josey senior Ky’Shonna Brown has accomplished so many accolades athletically and academically.

Brown is ranked first in her senior class with a 3.9 gpa, and is dually enrolled in college courses. On the hardwood, Brown lead her team in scoring with 10 ppg and helped the Lady Eagles win a GHSA 2-A state title for the first time in more than 20 years.

” I just love school and that just kind of motivates me to just stay on top of my stuff

and I don’t have like a plan or anything, it’s whatever is important to me I prioritize it ,and just do whatever I have to do to stay on top it,” said Brown.

Brown is one of the most sought after basketball recruits in the CSRA with major D-1 offers. She is undecided where she will attend school, but hopes to become a crime scene investigator one day.