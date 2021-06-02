Scholar Athlete Award: Ridge Spring-Monetta’s Destiny Glover

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Ridge Spring-Monetta senior Destiny Glover accomplished many things during her time as a Spartan. She was a four-sport athlete playing softball, volleyball, track and basketball, all while maintaining A/B honor roll throughout high school. Destiny is also graduating fourth in her class.

She believes one thing that attributes the most to her success in all aspects of life is her ability to manager her time, and she hopes to influence those around her to manage their time better as well.

“You got to have time management, and make sure to give it all you got and that’s what they really really want because if you can’t put all of your heart into it you can’t focus on it all you want to