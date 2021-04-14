Scholar Athlete Award: Laney’s Ja’Nya Wilson

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Lucy C. Laney senior Ja’Nya Wilson has accomplished several accolades as a three-sports athlete during her time as a Wildcat. Wilson has won a 2A-state title in girls basketball, along with state appearance with the volleyball team.

She has also achieved just as much in the classroom, as she’s one of a few students that can say that she’s received AB honors every semester throughout her four years in high school. Ja’Nya credits a lot of her success to her time management and her will to learn.

“Life isn’t hard, but it’s not always easy especially being a teenager in this world because it’s a lot going on so that’s an accomplishment that I’ve overcome,” said Wilson.

Her father Travis Brown also agrees, that he’s most proud of how focused she is, ” she’s getting ready to go to college so learning how to time manage now is key for her,” said Travis. ” Being able to separate herself from others is great and I think it’s carry her a long way,” he added.