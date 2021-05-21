Scholar Athlete: Aquinas’ Jack Hanling

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Aquinas senior Jack Hanling is upon the National Merit Scholar Commended list which enlists the top fifty thousand in 1.5 million scorers. Hanling is also a member of the college board AP Scholar and ranks 10th in his graduating class.

Athletically Jack runs cross country, track and plays soccer for the Fighting’ Irish, in 2019 he finished in the top 20 finishes in track and field in Richmond county.

“A lot of support from my family coach and school that really helps me going forward and working hard,” said Jack.

“Perseverance, dedication, commitment and I think he also has a good sense of integrity and s strong sense of justice and I think that’s going to drive him in the future in whatever path he chooses,” said his parents Steve and Dorothy Hanling.

Jack hopes to attend Georgia Tech and study engineering.