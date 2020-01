NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is issuing a warning about scam calls.Officials say that the department’s main dispatch number has been cloned.

If you receive a call from 803-279-2121 and are asked for personal information, there is a possibility it is not Public Safety.

If you suspect that this a scam call,hang up and call officials back.

Also, you’re asked to get the person’s name and information to confirm it is Public Safety calling.