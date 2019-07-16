(WJBF/AP) – South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has released a statement regarding President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend.

The President tweeted about four members of congress, saying they should go back to the countries they came from, referring to what he sees as their political beliefs.

Sen. Scott released the following statement:

“Prior to this weekend, we saw the Democratic Party embroiled in racial controversy. From Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden on segregationists, to four black and brown women chastising Democratic leadership for attacking women of color, it is clear the Democratic Party has serious issues along these lines.

Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party’s far-left, pro-socialist policies – not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews – are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further.” Sen. Tim Scott

Meanwhile, Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson made the following statement to Tamar Hallerman with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I wasn’t elected to make excuses or explain the statements of somebody else, and so I’m just not going to do that.” And he said, “I think it was totally inappropriate, and he doesn’t have to do that, which is what makes it sadder. He’s going to have to be the one to explain because I don’t understand it.”

The President tweeted Tuesday morning, “Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”

Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are U.S. citizens. Three were born in the U.S. They say Trump made “xenophobic bigoted remarks.”

Trump also criticized plans by the House to vote on a resolution condemning his comments. He called Tuesday’s expected vote on the resolution a “Democrat con game” and said Republicans “should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap.”