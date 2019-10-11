SC Sen. Lindsey Graham pranked by 2 Russians posing as members of Turkey’s government

(CNN) – South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham got pranked by Russians pretending to be from Turkey.
That’s according to an announcement made by his office Thursday.
The call happened in August.
A spokesperson for Graham confirmed to CNN that the South Carolina Republican spoke with two Russian pranksters in a conversation he thought was with Turkey’s Defense Minister.
According to audio of the call provided to Politico, Graham calls the Kurds a “threat” to Turkey.
This appears to contradict his public statements in recent days regarding president Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of the way of a Turkish invasion of Syria.
The attack has been widely condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for putting American allies, such as the Kurds, in harm’s way.