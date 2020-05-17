TAYLORS, S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina restaurant has a unique way to ensure its customers are social distancing.
Open Hearth in Taylors also wanted their restaurant to look as full as possible, so the owners ordered 10 blow-up dolls and dressed them like patrons, complete with wigs.
The owners said they’re also using disposable menus and making sure employees wear masks.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- China is ‘responsible’ for take down of U.S. economy: Trump economic adviser
- Planned power outage scheduled for parts of Blackville, S.C.
- Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case
- Mom arrested after leaving children in car while inside nail salon that was supposed to be closed due to COVID-19
- SC restaurant uses blow-up dolls to make restaurant look full, ensure social distancing