SC Pastor’s fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) – A pastor in South Carolina wants to make a shrine of reconciliation out of a store that once sold racist merchandise and had a museum to the Ku Klux Klan.

The story of how the Rev. David Kennedy obtained historic theater building that housed The Redneck Shop in Laurens is told in a soon-to-be-released movie called “Burden.”

It tells how a former KKK leader sold the building to Kennedy after the pastor fed him and found him a place to live when he fell on hard times.

Now 101 Studios which is releasing the movie is helping to raise money to fix the old theater.

Latest Headlines: