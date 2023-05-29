SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The life of a South Carolina National Guard Solider is being honored and remembered.

According to Task Force Rattler, Specialist Jayson Reed Haven died as a result of a non-combat vehicle accident in Kuwait on Thursday, May 25th.

Specialist Haven was a 2020 graduate of South Aiken High School.

Courtesy of Jeff Haven, Specialist Haven’s Father

“The Rattler Family is heartbroken over the loss of Specialist Jayson Haven,” says Lt. Col. Samuel McDowell, Task Force Rattler Commander, in a statement. “Specialist Haven’s love of service to his nation and his fellow Soldiers was infectious. The consummate Infantryman, he had the unique ability to bring humor to difficult situations while executing every task with technical and tactical competence. Specialist Haven’s influence will have lasting impacts throughout the Rattler formation. We mourn the immense loss of Specialist Haven and send our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation.

The Task Force Rattler will be streaming a LIVE Facebook memorial service for Specialist Haven at 3 A.M. EST on Tuesday, May 30th.