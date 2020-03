BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison will be bringing his statewide “Restoring Hope Tour” to parts of the CSRA.

Harrison will be meeting with grassroots supporters in Barnwell to discuss everyday challenges facing rural South Carolinians.

The meet and greet will take place at 3 p-m at 1503 Jackson Street in Barnwell.