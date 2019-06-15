SC: Cory Booker – Fight against McDonald’s, American Dream

Cory Booker attended a McDonald’s workers’ protest in South Carolina today.

Booker said, “I dream of a nation where everyone who works a full-time job can make a living wage “

“This fight against mcdonald’s is an american fight, this fight against mcdonald’s is for justice, this fight against mcdonald’s is for the american dream.”

“What kind of nation will we be….A family who works a full-time job have their american dream ..or will we be one where corporate power denies equality, and denies justice and that dream .”

“I say it is time for us to be a nation that dreams again, I dream of a nation were everyone that works a full-time job can make a living wage.”

