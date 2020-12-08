Savannah Jaycees to host virtual roundtable with candidates for Ga. Public Service Commission, US Senate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jaycees will host a virtual roundtable discussion Monday evening with the candidates for Georgia Public Service Commission District 4, representatives for the U.S. Senate seats and local leaders.

WSAV NOW will stream the event live on this page from 6 to 7 p.m. The Savannah Jaycees will also be streaming via Facebook Live, where questions can be submitted for the roundtable.

With less than a month until the Jan. 5 runoff, moderator Charles “Bo” Bowen will lead the discussion about the impact this election will have on small businesses locally and across the Peach State.

At this time, the following campaigns have been confirmed: GOP incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman from the PSC District 4 race, and a representative for Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic challenger running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler. All candidates on the runoff election ballot were invited to attend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Chatham County Commission Chairman-elect Chester Ellis will also take part in the discussion.

“This is one of the most impactful elections in recent history. As we have seen, every vote really does matter and it is our goal to educate our communities, and to provide a space for voters to learn about the people that may be representing them in the coming year,” said Savannah Jaycees President LeAndrea Mikell. “The Savannah Jaycees have a history of civic engagement and a passion for service to our community. All of the candidates were invited and given the option to send a representative.”

The Savannah Jaycees, comprised of local young adults, has served the community since 1942, working on its mission to “inspire leadership growth through community involvement.”