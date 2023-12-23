Saturday Morning Update: We kick off the holiday weekend with a bit of cloud cover this morning that will start to give way to blue skies and sunshine by mid-day! High pressure in the northeast will continue to control our weather and keep this nice and calm, with a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday. Temperatures will be on the warm side, with highs climbing into the mid 60s.

Sunday, will remain warm and dry, but clouds will start to increase as low pressure moves in from the west and winds shift to usher in moisture from the gulf.