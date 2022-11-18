GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off.

According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th.

The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering in efforts by counties to provide for advance voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, due to any failure by the board of registrars to comply with the requirement in O.C.G.A. §21-2-385(d)(3) to publish the date, time, and locations of the availability of advanced voting in those jurisdictions at least 7 days before November 26, 2022.”

According to the ruling, individual counties can decide to open voting on that Saturday.