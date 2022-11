As of 7am Saturday: Sky is mostly sunny and warm with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sky will be partly cloudy today and staying warm with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front moves through tonight and will clear the sky. Morning lows Sunday morning in the upper 30s with highs near 60. Temps will be even colder next week. We start Monday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs will be in the 50’s and low 60’s next week.