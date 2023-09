Saturday Morning Update: Happy First Day of Fall!!! It’s going to be a beautiful day to kick of the new season. Temperatures start off in the upper 50s to give us a nice cool crisp morning and with a mix of sun and clouds, conditions stay pleasant all day long! Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph in the early afternoon, but as Tropical Storm Ophelia tracks northward, winds will diminish and clouds will clear out. Overnight temperatures will dip back in to the 50s.