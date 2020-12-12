Santa finds helper in North Augusta woman

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Santa is very busy this time of year. Luckily, he’s found a helper in North Augusta.

Kasey Belanger and her fiancé have set up a mailbox outside their house so kids can send letters to the North Pole.

“I saw the mailbox and thought it would be a cute addition to the yard,” Belanger said. “I thought maybe a few kids who live on the street would drop letters off. I didn’t expect to get this reaction from the community when I put it out.”

The mailbox has been out since Thanksgiving and has quickly become a main attraction in North Augusta. More than 50 letters have already been sent to Santa.

The mailbox is giving children a chance to get their message to Santa even if they are not able to see him in-person this year.

“Parents have messaged me telling me how grateful their kids are to have a place to drop off their letters for Santa. I’ve had one mom who said her son is immuno-compromised and was crying because he couldn’t see Santa this year. They came out and took pictures by the mailbox. He was so excited he was able to get his letter to Santa.”

Kids have been asking for all kinds of presents this year — from a speed boat to more Christmas decorations for their house. Santa is listening. If a child includes a return address on their letter, Bellanger says she’ll be sure Santa sends them a letter back.

Santa mail box location: 12 Linnnett Loop, North Augusta, S.C.

The mailbox will be out until Christmas Day.