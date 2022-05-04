AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The hot summer months are right around the corner, so the Salvation Army of Augusta is launching it’s Annual Summer Fan Drive.

The Salvation Army is asking the community to donate their gently used or new fans, preferably 20″ box fans that will fit in a window for maximum air circualtion.

Beneficiaries of this drive are the elderly of the Greater Augusta Area who don’t have don’t have proper air conditioning.

“Georgia law doesn’t require landlords to provide air conditioning for tenants. Many older, more affordable homes in Augusta have no central air conditioning. There’s no justifiable reason why our elders should suffer through extreme heat, so we aim to come together as a community and do the most good on their behalf,” said Captain Jonathan Raymer, Augusta Area Commander for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has teamed up with Summer House Realty who is collecting donations as well.

The Annual Summer Fan Drive lasts through the month of May and there’s a list of places to drop off fan donations.

Drop-off Addresses:

The Salvation Army of Augusta Kroc Center (Service Desk) ⸰⸰⸰ 1833 Broad St, Augusta, Ga 30904

The Salvation Army Center of Hope (Service Desk) ⸰⸰⸰ 1384 Greene St, Augusta, Ga 30901

The Salvation Army Family Store in North Augusta ⸰⸰⸰ 1751 Knox Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

The Salvation Army Family Store in Thomson ⸰⸰⸰ 2231 Harrison Rd SE, Thomson, Ga 30824

The Salvation Army Family Store in Augusta ⸰⸰⸰ 3206 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, Ga 30906

The Salvation Army Donation Center ⸰⸰⸰ 3715 Benchmark Dr, Augusta, Ga 30909

Summer House Realty ⸰⸰⸰ 2735 Washington Rd, Augusta, Ga 30909

The Salvation Army will also accept monetary gifts.