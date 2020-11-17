Salvation Army cuts the ribbon on new donation center

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Salvation Army cut the ribbon on its new distribution and donation center.

The center will provide support to the Salvation Army’s Family Store which brings in much needed income to the Center of Hope.

The Center of Hope supports multiple programs, all supported by their family stores.

Now, with this new center, they’ll be able to accept even more donations from the community.

“It’s about 12,000 square feet and we can take furniture, we can take clothing here, we can take books, electronics…anything you would normally donate to our family store, we take at this location. It gets processed, it gets cleaned, and gets ready to go out to the store and ready to be sold and ready to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Maj. Douglas McClure the Area Commander and Senior Kroc Officer.

