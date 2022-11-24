WARD, Sc (WJBF) – At around 2 pm Thursday the Saluda county fire department responded to a commercial structure fire at valley proteins inc.

“Crews have been on the scene so shortly after that time working on fire it started in cooking unit number two and it has moved into various parts of the plant” said Joshua Morton, Director Saluda County EMA

Morton says while working the fire, it spread quickly. Multiple fire trucks were needed.

“Some of which we are trying to make sure are safe for our cruise to enter we did have a lot of heavy fire in some of those areas earlier and so we just want to make sure before we put people in those areas that they are safe to enter” said Morton.

Valley Proteins inc. is a plant that processes chicken by products, Morton say no one was hurt or injured during the fire.

” We are having to send tankers offsite to bring in additional water for fire fighter efforts and so if people can just avoid this area for the next few hours we would greatly appreciate it” said Morton

It’s not clear how the fire was started, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.