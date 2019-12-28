Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord

EVANS, Ga. - "It's something to do over Christmas break, you get to see old friends. You'd be amazed how many people come and socialize and just come to watch good basketball," says Kevin Kenny, Evans High Men's Basketball Coach and Athletic Director.

From the time the ball tips off at 10am until the final buzzer at night, crowds of people come in and out of Evans' gym to watch different talents at the Evans Monterrey Christmas tournament.

The three day basketball tournament features some of the best teams in the CSRA and gives athletes an opportunity to play against other teams outside of their division.

"It's good because it gets us better, because we're 2A and playing all of these big schools and makes us better," says Darius Johnson, Silver Bluff’s Senior Guard.

Evans High School's men's basketball coach and athletic director Coach Kevin Kenny says it was a vision that came alive 15 years ago to start a tradition for the community to come together during the holidays. No matter if you're a die-hard or a casual basketball fan.

"It is a tradition. Our kids that come through our program know that they're going to play in the Christmas Tournament at home, every year. And we have repeated teams. That's the good thing and teams come back and want to come back, they enjoy playing in it, they get three good games, good competition," says Kevin Kenny.

With school being out for Christmas break not only does it give athletes a chance to still compete and remain active until the new year, but it gives students something positive to do in the community.

Players like Tia Scott tells us the Monterrey Christmas tournament is the highlight of her season. Scott says it keeps her in the gym for hours as she watches different competition throughout the day before her teams' game.

"I love the game of basketball and I like watching other teams compete. And I enjoy other teams competing each other, because it's very exciting." Tia Scott, Evans High’s Junior Guard.

The last day of the Monterrey Christmas tournament will be December 28th. The women’s championship game will be at 7pm, and the men's game will follow after at 8:30pm.