SAIL turns classroom in to outdoor campground

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – SAIL Charter School brought the outdoors indoors for some of its students.

“Today is camping day, and SAIL is an art infused school; so we get to integrate all modalities of learning all at once,” said Trina Malone a Kindergarten Teacher at SAIL.

Inside the classroom was a full camping set up. There was a tent, hands on activities, and a special guest to help teach them about the great outdoors.

“Skip Hanson is amazing, he’s one of our parents at the school, first grade parent, he was our parent last year for kindergarten, and he is the mastermind behind helping to create our camping adventure today” said Malone.

Skip Hanson works at Augusta University, and was happy to come and transform the kids classroom in to a camp ground.

“We’re actually reading some camping themed and outdoor themed books. We’re playing a game, its a nature mystery bag if you will, where there are different objects in the bag. They’ll open up the bag we’ll discuss that object and then we’ll put it a station that throughout the day they can go and pick up those objects, use magnifying glasses to look at things up close,” said Hanson.

This special day was filled with lessons that will stay with the students for years to come.

“Anyone could sit in a class room and be lectured or read a book, but to be able to experience something, to do something, to get involved, I think that will give them a new appreciation or different perspective, to able to go out and look at the world a little bit differently,” said Hanson.