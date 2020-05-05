Safe Homes receives $50,000 to help domestic violence victims during Covid-19

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- Executive Director of Safe Homes Aimee Hall, says domestic violence is an issue now more than ever because of covid-19’s impact.

Hall says Safe Homes is seeing more women and children trying to get away from abuse.

“Domestic violence doesn’t stop just because there’s a pandemic.”

Recently Safe Homes received a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the CSRA and United Way of the CSRA. Money hall says will help change the path for some of the victims.

“That is going to help with hotel stay, food. Some sort of alternative logging. Transportation and childcare.”

In a time where health is wealth, they’ve even taken it a step further.

“Telework and we provided telemental health so that will also go to help towards the platform forms to be able to provide this HIPAA compliant services.”

Hall says the grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re very excited about the funding. Again we have seen a surge in the number of calls we’re getting and so it’ll definitely benefit the victim.”

“Hall says she wants potential domestic violence victims to know, Safe Homes is still there to help.”

“We wanted people to realize that we are still here. Open 24/7. that we were still a resource for people. Now that they have the opportunity to call, I do believe that maybe the dynamic of the abuse hasn’t change so much. Yes of there is an urgency to break that cycle then we are willing to help them with that. More so safety planning because they need to stay safe”

She says Safe Homes can only get involved at a certain point.

“The victim has to be the one to decided when it’s safer for him or her to leave.”



Hall says they have also had a lot of calls for legal assistance for protection order, which she says might be a sign of the increased domestic violence while the covid-19 quarantine.