S.C. Attorney General Wilson: the epidemic of human trafficking is out there

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Tackling human trafficking remains at the top of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s agenda. He addressed the issue while speaking to the Aiken Republican Club on Tuesday.

“The U.S. is the number one destination for human trafficking,” Wilson says. “South Carolina sits between two of the top 20 human trafficking hubs in the country — Charlotte and Atlanta.”

Wilson released the state’s annual Human Trafficking report for 2020 this month. It lists Horry, Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Anderson Counties as the top five counties for reports of human trafficking. Though Aiken County is not included in that list, Wilson says it does not mean human trafficking does not occur there.

“Aiken has got a bit of it because it’s adjacent to Georgia and Augusta.”

Wilson has prioritized addressing human trafficking since taking office in 2011. He established the state’s human trafficking task force in 2012. Nine regional task forces have since been created, which assist victims and works to prevent people from becoming victims.

“The top three relationships for a human trafficker are an employer, intimate partner or family member. It’s not the guy in a black ski mask grabbing someone. It’s someone who knows the victim.”

Wilson admits human trafficking will not end over night, but he says the state’s law enforcement agencies are “getting better and stronger” at identifying perpetrators and rescuing victims.